Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Photo of the Week: Julie Crouch

Julie Crouch sent us this beautiful photo of a sunset that she took at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown.
MUG SHOT OF THE WEEK 3-11.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 19:30:51-05

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Julie Crouch. She shared a photo of a beautiful sunset that she took at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be featured on Best of the Bluegrass and win an LEX 18 coffee mug.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!