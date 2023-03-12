Photo of the Week: Julie Crouch

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Julie Crouch. She shared a photo of a beautiful sunset that she took at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be featured on Best of the Bluegrass and win an LEX 18 coffee mug.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 19:30:51-05
