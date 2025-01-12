Photographer Jeff Rogers shares the beauty of Kentucky

Jeff Rogers is an award-winning photographer known for his photos that capture the beauty of Kentucky. He is the author of five books on Kentucky and three inspirational books. His latest inspirational book, "Peace, Be Still," combines beautiful photos with positive, encouraging scriptures from the Bible. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his projects including a book signing in Lexington.
Jeff Rogers Book Signing
Saturday, January 18, 2025
1:00-3:00pm
Joseph-Beth Booksellers
161 Lexington Green Circle
Phone: (859) 273-2911
Website: www.JeffRogers.com