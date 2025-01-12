Photographer Jeff Rogers shares the beauty of Kentucky

Jeff Rogers is an award-winning photographer known for his photos that capture the beauty of Kentucky. He is the author of five books on Kentucky and three inspirational books. His latest inspirational book, "Peace, Be Still," combines beautiful photos with positive, encouraging scriptures from the Bible. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his projects including a book signing in Lexington.

Jeff Rogers Book Signing

Saturday, January 18, 2025

1:00-3:00pm

Joseph-Beth Booksellers

161 Lexington Green Circle

Phone: (859) 273-2911

Website: www.JeffRogers.com