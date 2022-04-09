Pick your own flowers with Lavender in Bloom

Lavender in Bloom is the first commercial lavender farm in Kentucky. The family-owned operation in Georgetown has thousands of plants and flowers that you can pick and create your own beautiful bouquets. Tulip season started April 2 with more than 150,000 tulips and continues until all the tulips are picked. Owner Tessa Habash shows you all the ways you can enjoy the farm.

Visit Lavender in Bloom at 426 McClelland Circle off the 460 Bypass between the McClelland View Subdivision and Paynes Depot Road. Learn more about their u-pick events and workshops and get tickets at Home | Lavender In Bloom.