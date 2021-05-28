Pieratt's Builders Spotlight: Anderson & Rodgers Construction

Anderson and Rodgers Construction is an award-winning design and build firm in the Bluegrass and beyond. They specialize in residential and commercial projects. We talk to co-owner Brent Anderson in today's edition of Pieratt's Builders Spotlight. Anderson and Rodgers Construction was named the 2020 Bia of Central Kentucky Remodeler of the Year. To learn more about them and to get a bid, call (859) 309-3021 or visit their website andersonandrodgers.com.