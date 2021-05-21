DB Homes is an award-winning, family-owned residential construction company helping people find their dream homes in the Bluegrass. Drew and Erin Brester build homes to fit your needs and your budget. They take us inside one of their Lexington projects in this week's Pieratt's Builders Spotlight.
Pieratt's Builders Spotlight: DB Homes working to build dream homes in the Bluegrass
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:49:32-04
