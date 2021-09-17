Pieratt's Builders' Spotlight: Koller Warner Construction

Chances are you have seen one of Koller Warner Construction's projects. The family-owned business builds custom homes, restaurants, office buildings, and churches, just to name a few. Co-Owner Mike Warner and his father, C.W. Warner, share their passion for building in this week's Pieratt's Builders' Spotlight. Learn more about Koller Warner Construction at http://www.kollerwarner.com/Koller_Warner/HOME.html or call (859) 263-1600.