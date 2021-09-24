Watch
Pieratt's Builders' Spotlight: Payne Homes

You can build your dream home with Payne Homes.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 14:18:41-04

Payne Homes in Richmond is a family-owned company that has been building in Kentucky for more than 25 years. Co-owners Allison Payne and Lola Payne share the story of Payne Homes in this week's Pieratt's Builders' Spotlight. To learn more about Payne Homes, call (859) 624-9622 or visit https://www.paynehomes.com/.

