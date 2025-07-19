Pieratt's: Family owned since 1946

Pieratt's is a full-service home appliance, furniture, television, and bedding retailer with customers throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana. The family-owned business has been serving customers and the community since 1946 with the best brands at the lowest prices. Pieratt's also offers expert installation and service. It has showrooms in Lexington and Richmond, Kentucky, a service center, a clearance center, and a warehouse distribution center.

Pieratt's is also the presenting sponsor of the 2025 BIA of Central Kentucky Grand Tour of Homes, a free self-guided tour of dozens of new homes in five counties.

Where: 110 Mount Tabor Road, Lexington

125 East Reynolds Road, Suite 150, Lexington

2031 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond

Phone: (859) 268-6000

Website: Shop Appliances, Electronics, Mattresses and Furniture in Lexington, KY. | Pieratt's

2025 BIA of Central Kentucky Grand Tour of Homes Presented by Pieratt's

When: July 19-20 and July 26-27 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

More information: Grand Tour of Homes - Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky | Lexington, KY