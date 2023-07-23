Pioneer Playhouse celebrates 74 years

Kentucky's oldest outdoor theater is celebrating 74 years. You can enjoy dinner and a show under the starts in Danville at Pioneer Playhouse. Managing Director Heather Henson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the theater's rich history and the upcoming show. For more information, call (859) 236-2747 or visit their website: https://pioneerplayhouse.com/
