Pioneer Playhouse celebrates its 73rd season

When the sun goes down, the stars come at the Pioneer Playhouse in Danville. Kentucky's oldest outdoor theatre is kicking off its 73rd season with exciting entertainment served with a delicious home-cooked dinner. Manager Director Heather Henson gives you a preview of this summer's lineup that includes Dracula Bites (June 10-July 2), Southern Fried Nuptials (July 5-23), Cockeyed (July 26-August 6), and Elvis & Patsy Cline (August 12 and 13). Shows are nightly at 8:30 p.m. (except Sunday and Monday), and dinner is served at 7:00 p.m. Pioneer Playhouse is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For a complete lineup of shows and tickets, visit Pioneer Playhouse – Theatre Under the Stars.