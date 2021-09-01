Plaid Elephant Books is a new bookstore in Danville

A new bookstore in Danville is a magical place for children and adults. Kate Snyder is sharing her love of reading and her love of community at Plaid Elephant Books on 166 N. Third Street. The bookstore is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can learn more at plaidelephantbooks.com.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:22:29-04
