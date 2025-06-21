Plan a summer getaway to Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky. Kristen Flick, Vice President of Hospitality Services, joins us from Harrodsburg to show you how you can explore the grounds of Shaker Village and enjoy overnight accommodations in one of its historic buildings.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

