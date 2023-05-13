Plan your Gatlinburg getaway

If you're looking for a fun summer vacation, the Great Smoky Mountains are a great getaway. Marisa Rios, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, helps you plan your trip with a preview of all the events that are coming up this summer. Learn more at https://www.gatlinburg.com/.
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 19:30:09-04
