Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Playa Bowls opens in Lexington

image0 (15).jpeg
Posted

Playa Bowls is known for healthy and delicious bowls, smoothies and snacks made from the freshest ingredients. With more than 200 locations across the country, they have just opened a restaurant at The Fountains in Lexington off Harrodsburg Road. Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to co-owner Matt Waldman about how Playa Bowls is serving customers and the community.

Playa Bowls
Address: 3900 Fountain Blue Lane, Suite 120, Lexington
Phone: (859) 303-3551
Website: https://www.playabowls.com/location/lexington

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!