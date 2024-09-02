Playa Bowls opens in Lexington

Playa Bowls is known for healthy and delicious bowls, smoothies and snacks made from the freshest ingredients. With more than 200 locations across the country, they have just opened a restaurant at The Fountains in Lexington off Harrodsburg Road. Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to co-owner Matt Waldman about how Playa Bowls is serving customers and the community.

Playa Bowls

Address: 3900 Fountain Blue Lane, Suite 120, Lexington

Phone: (859) 303-3551

Website: https://www.playabowls.com/location/lexington