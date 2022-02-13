Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky

You can jump into a pool of ice-cold water for a heartwarming cause. The Lexington Polar Plunge is Saturday, February 19 at the Texas Roadhouse off Richmond Road. Mark Buerger tells us about the annual event that raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky. Learn more at 2022 Lexington Polar Plunge - Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky (soky.org).
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 19:00:50-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.