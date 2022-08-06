Popular Pastor returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular pastor is back in the Bluegrass.

Ron Edmondson has returned to lead Immanuel Baptist Church. He and his wife Cheryl served at Immanuel from 2012 to 2018 before being called to other ministry opportunities throughout the country.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the decision to come back and his plans for the church. You can visit the main campus at 3100 Tates Creek Road as well as their Armstrong Mill and Georgetown campuses.

You can also watch Immanuel Baptist Church's services every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18. For more information, call (859) 685-3200 or visit their website Immanuel Baptist Church - Home (ibclex.com).