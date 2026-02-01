Professional Bull Riders tour returns to Lexington's Rupp Arena

The home of the Kentucky Wildcats will be taken over by bulls.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) returns to Rupp Arena as the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour makes its ninth appearance in Lexington on February 13-14, 2026.

Over the course of the two-day event, 40 top riders will take on some of the sport's toughest bulls. They will compete in the initial round before cutting down to 36 riders for round two.

After two rounds, the top 10 riders with the highest scores will take on one final bull for a chance at the event title.

2026 Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington

When: Friday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Buy Tickets: Buy PBR: Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour Tickets | 2026 Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com