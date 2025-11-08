Protect your health and home with Mold Dog Network

Mold is a hidden threat that can be hazardous to your health. Mold Dog Network uses certified teams of dogs that can detect mold in homes, buildings, and vehicles with unmatched precision.

Using scent-based detection, Mold Dog Network locates hidden contamination inside walls, under floors, and in hard-to-reach spaces without any demolition. The process is quick, safe, and non-invasive giving customers accurate results and peace of mind before remediation begins.

