PumpkinMania returns to Transylvania University through October 28

PumpkinMania returns to Transylvania University in Lexington. Hundreds of jack o'lanterns light up the steps of the Old Morrison building on West Third Street. This year Transylvania partnered with Black Soil to get its pumpkins. The organization supports Black farmers in Kentucky. PumpkinMania continues through Thursday, October 28. To learn more about Black Soil, visit their website at https://www.blacksoilky.com/.