Put your best foot forward with Lexington Podiatry

Put your best foot forward with help from the experts at Lexington Podiatry. The women-led practice has been offering compassionate, comprehensive foot and ankle care for more than 17 years. They offer in-house testing for quicker, personalized treatment that focuses on musculoskeletal conditions, injuries, and sports medicine. Doctor Jamie Carter joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how Lexington Podiatry helps patients have happy and healthy feet.

Lexington Podiatry

Address: 2700 Old Rosebud Road, Suite 250

Phone: (859) 264-1141

Website: Lexington Podiatry | Advanced Foot Care & Expert Podiatrists in KY