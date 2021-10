Every year, Subaru gives back to communities with its month long event, "Subaru Loves Pets."

Quantrell Subaru is taking part in the third annual "Make A Dog's Day."

You can visit the Lexington dealership and adopt dogs and cats from the Woodford Humane Society.

Quantrell Subaru is located at 1450 East New Circle Road in Lexington.

To learn more about "Make A Dogs Day," log onto quantrellsubaru.com.