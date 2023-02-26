Watch Now
Race for Surgery on Sunday

The non-profit Surgery on Sunday is changing lives by performing free surgeries on people who can't afford to pay for them.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 19:00:15-05

For nearly 20 years, Surgery on Sunday has been performing free outpatient surgeries on Kentuckians who cannot afford them.

The non-profit organization relies on private donations and volunteers.

You can help by taking part in ‘The Perfect 10’ on Saturday, March 18 at 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Brilliant Farm in Lexington.

You can run or walk the 10K or 10-mile course and enjoy the scenery at a beautiful horse farm.

Register for the race and learn more about Surgery on Sunday at https://www.theperfect10.org/.

