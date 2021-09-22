Raising Canes celebrates 25 years by giving back

Raising Cane's is celebrating 25 years of serving customers and serving the community. The restaurant chain has set a goal of giving back $25 million to communities to celebrate the 25th anniversary. Pam Walter, area leader of restaurants, and Lindsey Brown, area leader of marketing, talk about serving great chicken, giving back to the community, and hiring more workers. You can apply for a job at https://jobs.raisingcanes.com/.