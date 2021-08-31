Red River Rescue team to compete at Grimpday 2021

The Red River Rescue team is getting ready to head overseas to compete at Grimpday 2021 for the title of best in the world. They are only the third team from the United States to take part in the international rope rescue challenge. The team includes several members of Powell Couty Search and Rescue. Grimpday is September 8-11 in Belgium. Good luck to Red River Rescue! Learn more at https://www.redriverrescue.us/.