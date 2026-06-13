Red State BBQ in Lexington releases limited-edition sauce for America's 250th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Red State BBQ is celebrating America's 250th birthday by releasing the limited-edition "1776 Independence Blend" barbecue sauce.

Inspired by barbecue traditions from across the country, the sauce brings together the sweetness of the South, the tang of the Carolinas, the smoky flavors of the heartland, and a touch of Texas-style pepper.

Each bottle is a tribute to 250 years of American fire, flavor, and freedom, and reflects the regional influences that have helped shape barbecue into one of America's great culinary traditions. The "1776 Independence Blend" is available through July 4 at Red State BBQ.

Red State BBQ has been serving guests for 15 years. David Carroll has owned and operated the restaurant for the past 13 years. During that time, he has expanded the business into catering, wholesale products, and a growing line of barbecue sauces inspired by barbecue traditions from across the United States.