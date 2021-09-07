Football season is in full swing in the Bluegrass, and so is tailgating season. That often includes unhealthy foods with empty calories, from chips to cookies. Registered dietitian Amanda Nighbert has simple ways to stay on track and not pack on the pounds. Get more tips at https://amandanighbert.com/.
Registered dietitian Amanda Nighbert provides healthy tips to tailgating
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:41:14-04
