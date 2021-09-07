Watch
Registered dietitian Amanda Nighbert provides healthy tips to tailgating

Registered dietician provides healthy food tips for tailgating.
Football season is in full swing in the Bluegrass, and so is tailgating season. That often includes unhealthy foods with empty calories, from chips to cookies. Registered dietitian Amanda Nighbert has simple ways to stay on track and not pack on the pounds. Get more tips at https://amandanighbert.com/.

