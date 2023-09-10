Watch Now
Reshape your body without surgery at CoolBlue Lex

Screenshot 2023-09-08 200404.png
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 09:30:05-04

 If you are struggling with stubborn fat, CoolBlue Lex may be able to help you reshape your body without surgery.

CoolSculpting is the latest in non-invasive, fat-freezing technology designed to eliminate stubborn fat for good. All of their treatments are performed under the auspices of Board-Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Schantz.

CoolBlue Lex also offers CoolTone, a non-invasive body contouring treatment that uses Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS) technology to strengthen, tone, and firm muscles.

CoolBlue Lex has a new location at 2860 Richmond Road Suite 170 in Patchen Square.

To schedule a free consultation, call (859) 215-7995 or check out their website https://lexington-bodysculpting.com/.

