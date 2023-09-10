Reshape your body without surgery at CoolBlue Lex

If you are struggling with stubborn fat, CoolBlue Lex may be able to help you reshape your body without surgery.

CoolSculpting is the latest in non-invasive, fat-freezing technology designed to eliminate stubborn fat for good. All of their treatments are performed under the auspices of Board-Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Schantz.

CoolBlue Lex also offers CoolTone, a non-invasive body contouring treatment that uses Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS) technology to strengthen, tone, and firm muscles.

CoolBlue Lex has a new location at 2860 Richmond Road Suite 170 in Patchen Square.

To schedule a free consultation, call (859) 215-7995 or check out their website https://lexington-bodysculpting.com/.