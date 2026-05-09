Retail Roundup: Fayette Mall offering giveaway for summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette Mall is Kentucky’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination featuring more than 150 retailers.

In this edition of Retail Roundup, Rabiya Syed, the senior marketing director for Fayette Mall, shares her summer essentials from Palmette Moon and Five Below and has your chance to win a prize package worth $100.

To enter, text RETAIL to (859) 365-1119. The winner will be chosen on Friday, May 15.