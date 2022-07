VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take a trip back in time at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum.

It opened in 1976 and offers train rides every Saturday at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Jennifer Palumbo shows you how you can ride the rails in Versailles and enjoy the spectacular scenery.

Visit the tourist attraction at 175 Beasley Road and call them at (859) 873-2476. Learn more and buy tickets at https://bluegrassrailroad.com/.