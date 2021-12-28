Ringing in the new year with Chef Jason Smith

Grayson, Kentucky native Jason Smith won the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and went on to be a judge on Best Baker in America. He shares a quick and easy appetizer and drink that are perfect for ringing in the new year. Follow Jason at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.

The Bell Ringer Drink

Chef Jason Smith

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1-TBSP honey

4 oz warm water

2-tsp lemon juice

8 oz apple juice

2 oz bourbon

Dried apple slices for garnish

Directions:

• Place the honey and warm water in a bowl and stir till honey is dissolved.

• Place a few ice cubes in a shaker, add half the honey simple syrup, lemon juice, apple juice, and bourbon, shake a few times, remove the strainer top and pour into 2 chilled martini glasses.

• Garnish with apple slices.

ENJOY!

Sweet Spicy Cheesy App

Chef Jason Smith

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

1-(8 oz) block cream cheese, room temp

1-cup hot pepper jelly

1-cup apricot jam

¼-cup ginger ale soda

Asst Crackers for serving

Directions:

• Place the block of cream cheese on a serving plate.

• In a small bowl place the jelly, jam and ginger ale and whisk till combined.

• Pour over cream cheese, place crackers around and serve.

Tip: You can use a large serving tray and change out the apricot jam with other flavors and serve a large variety for your guest.

ENJOY!