Ringing in the new year with Chef Jason Smith

Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 14:16:29-05

Grayson, Kentucky native Jason Smith won the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and went on to be a judge on Best Baker in America. He shares a quick and easy appetizer and drink that are perfect for ringing in the new year. Follow Jason at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.

The Bell Ringer Drink
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1-TBSP honey
4 oz warm water
2-tsp lemon juice
8 oz apple juice
2 oz bourbon
Dried apple slices for garnish

Directions:
• Place the honey and warm water in a bowl and stir till honey is dissolved.
• Place a few ice cubes in a shaker, add half the honey simple syrup, lemon juice, apple juice, and bourbon, shake a few times, remove the strainer top and pour into 2 chilled martini glasses.
• Garnish with apple slices.

ENJOY!

Sweet Spicy Cheesy App
Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
1-(8 oz) block cream cheese, room temp
1-cup hot pepper jelly
1-cup apricot jam
¼-cup ginger ale soda
Asst Crackers for serving

Directions:
• Place the block of cream cheese on a serving plate.
• In a small bowl place the jelly, jam and ginger ale and whisk till combined.
• Pour over cream cheese, place crackers around and serve.

Tip: You can use a large serving tray and change out the apricot jam with other flavors and serve a large variety for your guest.

ENJOY!

