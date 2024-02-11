Rising country artist Tyler Booth coming to Lexington

Tyler Booth has worked with some of country music's biggest names, from Willie Nelson to Brooks and Dunn and Darius Rucker. Now the Wolfe County native is hitting the road for his first solo tour called "Wilder Than A Buck." The singer-songwriter will be in Lexington for a concert at Manchester Music Hall on Saturday, March 2. Booth joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about making music, staying true to his Kentucky roots, and making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He also performs his single "Palomino Princess." Follow Tyler Booth at Home | Tyler Booth (tylerboothmusic.com).

Tyler Booth performs 'Palomino Princess'