Rising country star Alex Miller releases new music

Country singer/songwriter Alex Miller is making new music and touring the country to see his fans. The Garrard County native got his big break in 2021 on American Idol, and his star has been rising ever since. In 2024, Alex saw a dream come true when he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He recently released a single and music video for "The Byrd" featuring Tracy Byrd. He also released "Secondhand Smoke" written by country superstar Alan Jackson and Jim McBride. Alex joins Jennifer Palumbo and performs "Secondhand Smoke." The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has also named him brand ambassador for the Kentucky Proud program. You can follow Alex at https://www.alexmillercountry.com/.

Watch Alex's music video for "The Byrd:"