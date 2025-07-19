Rising country star making music and bourbon

Country singer/songwriter JD Shelburne is having a big summer. The Taylorsville, Kentucky native has been making new music and touring, and he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville in July. He also teamed up with Inclusion Brand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to release his own Signature Series Bourbon and become their brand ambassador. Shelburne had a bottle signing party at the Beaumont Center Liquor Barn in Lexington for his newly released 101 Proof Small Batch. You can follow him at J.D. Shelburne.