Rising R&B star Timothy 'iBeli3ve' Lamont shares his inspiring story

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Timothy 'iBeli3ve' Lamont is a rising star in the R&B scene who has performed across the United States and Canada.

The singer-songwriter lives in Lexington, Kentucky, and he got a big break when he landed a partnership with Coca-Cola, which sponsored his music video for his single, "Out of This World."

Lamont has dealt with homelessness, heartbreak, and loss. He is passionate about mentoring others, especially young men struggling with the grief and self-doubt he faced.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his inspiring story and perform "Out of this World." Follow him at iBeli3ve.