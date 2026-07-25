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Rising tennis stars to compete at the Lexington Open this summer

BOTB: Rising tennis stars compete at the Lexington Open
BOTB: Rising tennis stars compete at the Lexington Open
Rising tennis stars compete at the Lexington Open
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rising stars and established players in professional tennis will compete at the Lexington Open for ranking points and prize money. The tournament started in 1995 and is played at the Hilary Boone Tennis complex at The University of Kentucky.

This year, the Lexington Open expands to two weeks. It is the longest continually running Challenger level tournament in the United States.

The Lexington Open is a key fixture in the tennis calendar, contributing to the growth and development of the sport, while supporting Lexington community partners including Golisano Children's at UK.

2026 Lexington Open
When: Tuesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 9
Where: Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex at the University of Kentucky
Website: Home | Lexington Open

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