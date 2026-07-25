Rising tennis stars to compete at the Lexington Open this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rising stars and established players in professional tennis will compete at the Lexington Open for ranking points and prize money. The tournament started in 1995 and is played at the Hilary Boone Tennis complex at The University of Kentucky.

This year, the Lexington Open expands to two weeks. It is the longest continually running Challenger level tournament in the United States.

The Lexington Open is a key fixture in the tennis calendar, contributing to the growth and development of the sport, while supporting Lexington community partners including Golisano Children's at UK.