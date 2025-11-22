Rudolph lights up the Lexington Opera House

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is lighting up the Lexington Opera House. The Lexington Children's Theatre is bringing to life the holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. Join Rudolph, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius for an unforgettable adventure full of friendship, fun, and holiday cheer.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you behind the scenes of the family-friendly show with Lucy Joyner, who plays the role of Sam the Snowman, and Spencer Fuqua, who plays the role of Yukon Cornelius the Prospector.

Lexington Children's Theatre presents "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr."

When: November 30 at 2:00 p.m., December 6 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m., December 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street

Phone: (859) 254-4546

Website: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Jr. - Lexington Children's Theatre

