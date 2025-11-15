S&S Tire gives back to Toys for Tots

Since 1974, S&S Tire has been Central Kentucky's favorite locally owned tire and auto service center. Since 2004, it has helped make the holidays brighter for children through the U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign.

This year's toy drive benefits children in Fayette, Jessamine, and Franklin Counties. In 2024, S&S Tire collected 17,211 toys for nearly 8,700 children.

Now through December 5, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys worth $10 or more and receive $10 off your purchase. To find a location near you, visit Retail | Tires & Auto Repair in Lexington & Nicholasville, KY | S&S Tire.

S&S Tire Locations

2629 Richmond Road, Lexington, Kentucky

(859) 269-8806

305 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky

(859) 347-5600

3070 Fieldstone Way, Lexington, Kentucky

(859) 219-2081

500 East Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky

(859) 272-1440

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway grand prize package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.