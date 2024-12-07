Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Santa Claus at Fayette Mall

fayettemallsanta.png
Fayette Mall
fayettemallsanta.png
Posted
and last updated

Experience the sights and sounds of the holiday season at Fayette Mall with festive fun and great gifts. Step into Santa's world where you and your pets can meet Santa Claus and get photos. Enter Santa's Nice List Giveaway every week for a chance to win gift cards to Santa's favorite stores. Enter to win: https://www.shopfayette-mall.com/custom-content/holiday?&utm_source=contenstack&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=holiday [shopfayette-mall.com]

Fayette Mall in Lexington
Address: 3401 Nicholasville Road
Phone: (859) 272-3493
Website: Fayette Mall | Lexington KY
Hours: Sunday 12-6 PM, Monday-Saturday 10-8 PM (Individual store and restaurant hours may vary.)

Pet Photos: Mondays through December 16, 2024
Santa Photos: November 14 - December 24
Reserve your photo shoot: Pick Reservation Date

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!