Satisfy your craving at Crave Food + Music Festival this weekend

The Crave Food + Music Festival in Lexington features great bands, delicious dishes from restaurants and food trucks, and a car show. Special guests include Food Network star Jason Smith and Best Baker in America winner Jackie Joseph. The festival is Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. For more information and to get tickets, go to https://www.cravelexington.com/.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:01:40-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.