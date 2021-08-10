Satisfy your craving at Crave Food + Music Festival this weekend

The Crave Food + Music Festival in Lexington features great bands, delicious dishes from restaurants and food trucks, and a car show. Special guests include Food Network star Jason Smith and Best Baker in America winner Jackie Joseph. The festival is Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. For more information and to get tickets, go to https://www.cravelexington.com/.