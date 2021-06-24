Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company with a new location in Lexington. The locally-owned cookie shop offers delivery and takeout and is best known for its weekly rotating menu of massive fresh-baked cookies. It is located in Hamburg at 2160 Sir Barton Way, Suite 141 by Party City. You can call them at (859) 977-9525 or visit Crumbl Cookies - Freshly Baked & Home Delivered.