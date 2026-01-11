Saving energy and money with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives: Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives consists of 17 not-for-profit co-ops across the state, serving 1.1 million members in 89 counties. Each co-op is independently governed and owned by the members they serve.

Sha Phillips joins Jennifer Palumbo for a monthly segment called "What's Watt" and shares tips to save energy and money on utility bills during the winter months. Learn more at Together We Save Kentucky | Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

Virtual Energy Assessment is a free online energy audit service that lets co-op members view their energy usage and costs by using billing history, weather data, and information about the home. Access the tool at energyaudit - Together We Save.

