Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream offering outdoor dining

Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream on East Main Street is Lexington's only restaurant featuring West African cuisine. It has a new outdoor seating area called Jake's Garden that honors the late councilman and customer, Jake Gibbs. Owner and head chef Sav Savane tells us what makes the new addition so special.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 14, 2021
