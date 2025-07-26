Sayre Christian Village is Lexington's only faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community. It offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, short-term rehab, and in-patient and out-patient therapy. For more than 40 years, the facility has served 420 older adults.

Karen Venis, chief executive officer of Sayre Christian Village, and Doug Flynn, SCV board member, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the "Playing with a Greater Purpose" fundraiser on Sunday, August 10th at Southland Christian Church in Nicholasville. Proceeds will help provide hope, housing and healthcare to older adults by funding the gap for the Baunta Refresh Project. Featured guests include Cincinnati Reds two-time World Series champion Doug Flynn, University of Kentucky basketball legend Jack "Goose" Givens, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, and UK Men's Basketball Chaplain Max Appel. LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck will emcee the event.

Sayre Christian Village "Playing with a Greater Purpose"

When: Sunday, August 10, 2025 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Where: Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville

Phone: (859) 271-9000, ext. 101

Website: Sayre Christian Village | Senior Living Community in Lexington, KY

