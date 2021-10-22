'The Scarefest' happening at Central Bank Center this weekend

You can get in the Halloween spirit with a fun event in Lexington!You can find the entire schedule of events on their website, thescarefest.com.

The Scarefest is back! You can meet stars of classic horror flicks from Friday the Thirteenth to Texas Chainsaw Massacre and enjoy a film festival.

The Scarefest 13 Resurrection Horror and Paranormal Convention is going on all weekend at the Central Bank Center and Lex Live. The convention is today from 4 P.M. until 9 P.M. at the Central Bank Center.

It's open Saturday from 11 A.M. through 8 P.M. and on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.