Sell your home fast this August with Rapid Fire Home Buyers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you need to sell your home quickly for cash, Rapid Fire Home Buyers may be the answer.

Rapid Fire Home Buyers purchases houses in any condition throughout Lexington and nearby areas without costly fees or commissions. It promises competitive cash offers and can close in as little as seven days.

CEO Joseph Back joins Jennifer Palumbo to share why more homesellers in Kentucky are choosing Rapid Fire Home Buyers.