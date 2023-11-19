Shady Rays sunglasses that give back

Shady Rays is an independent sunglass company selling high-quality, polarized shades in a variety of frame styles. They come with a Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty and Lost or Broken Protection. Every purchase gives back to charities in the community.Visit the Lexington location at The Summit at Fritz Farm next to the Apple Store. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 12pm-6pm.

Shady Rays : 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, #155

Phone : (859) 472-4700

Website : https://thesummitatfritzfarm.com/store/shady-rays-coming-soon/.

One lucky LEX 18 viewer will win a prize package from Shady Rays and all of our Holiday Giveaway businesses. The total value is more than $4,500! For your chance to win, visit

https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.