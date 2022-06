LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take a trip back in time with your dad at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

Jennifer Palumbo hits the road to Harrodsburg to talk to Billy Rankin, VP of Public Programming and Marketing at Shaker Hill about all the fun Father’s Day weekend activities including Vintage Dad’s Day on Saturday, June 18.

The annual event features a baseball game, antique cars, great food and more.

For a complete list of events, visit https://shakervillageky.org/ or call (859) 295-6211.