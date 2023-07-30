Shaker Village gets ready for 26th annual Craft Fair

The Shaker Village Craft Fair is one of Kentucky's premier craft events. More than 80 vendors from the Bluegrass and beyond will share their talents for pottery, jewelry, artwork, leather goods, and more. Jennifer Palumbo takes a trip to Harrodsburg to talk to retail sales manager Lorrin Ingerson about the 26th annual event that also features great food and live music. The Craft Fair is August 5 and 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (859) 734-5411 or visit https://shakervillageky.org/events/2023-craft-fair/