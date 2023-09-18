Shaker Village gets ready for Harvest Fest

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is getting ready for its annual Harvest Fest.

Jennifer Palumbo takes a trip to Harrodsburg to get a preview of the down-home celebration.

Take a hayride, paint pumpkins, ride a pony, and play in the hay maze.

You can shop for honey, breads, and jams at the Harvest Market.

The festival also features demonstrations, live music, food trucks, and an outdoor bar.

Harvest Fest will be Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 734-5411 or visit https://shakervillageky.org/events/2023-harvest-fest/.

