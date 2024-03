Get in the Saint Patrick's Day spirit and help a great cause at the 18th annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K. The family-friendly and pet-friendly event returns to downtown Lexington on Saturday, March 16, 2024, and raises money for Lexington's Habitat for Humanity. When you shuffle, you help families in need of affordable housing. Prizes will also be awarded for the best costumes.

Shamrock Shuffle 3K

Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Downtown Lexington

Register at Lexington Habitat’s Shamrock Shuffle 3K